Santa Maria residents can access family fun at The Patch from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays to Sundays throughout October. Along with a selection of pumpkins, organizers offer a corn maze, activities for kids, and a shifting schedule of new weekend events.
Parking at the Patch costs $5 per car, and entry to the corn maze costs between $3 and $5 per person.
More information and a full schedule of weekly activities at The Patch are available at thepatchsantamaria.com/eventdetails.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.