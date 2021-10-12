Santa Maria residents can access family fun at The Patch from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fridays to Sundays throughout October. Along with a selection of pumpkins, organizers offer a corn maze, activities for kids, and a shifting schedule of new weekend events. 

Parking at the Patch costs $5 per car, and entry to the corn maze costs between $3 and $5 per person.

More information and a full schedule of weekly activities at The Patch are available at thepatchsantamaria.com/eventdetails.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments