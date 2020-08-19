You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third San Luis Obispo County sheriff's patrol deputy tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Third San Luis Obispo County sheriff's patrol deputy tests positive for COVID-19

From the What you need to know for Thursday, August 20 series
  • Updated
  • 0

A San Luis Obispo County sheriff's patrol deputy based at the main headquarters tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday and now is recovering at home after displaying symptoms days earlier, according to a spokesman. 

The patrol deputy developed symptoms on Monday and was tested on the same day, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla. 

The deputy was wearing a mask while on duty and it's not believed there was any workplace exposure. 

A total of six sheriff's deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus since March, including three correctional deputies and three patrol deputies, according to Cipolla. 

Four inmates at the jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, and all inmates and staff who had contact with those positive cases have tested negative. 

The jail has gone four weeks without any new cases of the coronavirus, according to Cipolla. 

Coronavirus Series: Local impact and reaction to COVID-19 on the Central Coast

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@SantaMariaTimes.com.  You can support the work of local journalists working hard in your hometown by signing up for a News+ Membership online

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Lompoc campuses ransacked, burglarized in days leading up to start of school
Local

Lompoc campuses ransacked, burglarized in days leading up to start of school

  • Updated

LUSD officials reported the crimes Sunday, less than 24 hours before the start of the 2020-21 school year, which opened with students taking classes virtually and away from campuses. The vandalism and theft is believed to have occurred at some point between Friday and Sunday at Fillmore and Hapgood elementary schools, both of which appeared to have been ransacked.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News