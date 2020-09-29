'This is a good step': Santa Maria business owners react to news of more reopenings

Santa Maria business owners in several sectors will be able to expand and resume services this week following Santa Barbara County's move Tuesday into the state's next reopening phase.
In the red tier, the second-most restrictive in the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, indoor operations may resume at restaurants at 25% capacity, with gyms, places of worship, movie theaters, personal care services and museums also permitted to resume limited indoor activities.
The permitted reopenings were outlined in an updated Santa Barbara County Public Health order, released Tuesday. The order is in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Oct. 29, unless otherwise extended or rescinded.
At Old Town Mexican Cafe in Santa Maria, staff have been able to accommodate outdoor seating for loyal customers. However, owner Dina Rangel is eager to be able to bring more diners inside.
"We are hoping everything goes back, little by little, to normal. This is a good step — at least we can go forward," Rangel said.
The last time restaurants were able to host guests indoors was in early July, before the California Department of Public Health ordered a second round of restrictions following a spike in COVID-19 cases.
After the whiplash of repeated back-and-forth orders from public health officials, some owners are skeptical of the changes sticking, while others, like Rangel, are ready to move ahead.
With a large dining room on the Clark Avenue property that already offers generous space, Rangel said the ability to host more customers indoors will greatly help their business.
"We'd like to do it maybe as soon as tomorrow. To me, the sooner the better," she said.
Rick Manson, owner of Chef Rick's Ultimately Fine Foods in Orcutt, said he is proud of how his staff have adapted to the changing public health requirements, and that he would be excited to resume indoor service.
Since July, the eatery has focused much more on to-go and catering orders, and has set up canopies outside to provide a still-enjoyable dining experience.
"I’m very proud of how we adapted it, and continue to adapt," he said. "With to-go orders and deliveries, the business model has changed."
He said that people have become more comfortable with going out for food, and that people have been getting used to the outdoor dining model. Now, in preparation for resuming indoor services, he said he will have to dust off the tables and floor of his unused dining room.
"It’s been a long dry spell, but I think it’s gonna rain," he said with a smile, adding that the restaurant could resume indoor dining in the coming days.
The Regal Edwards theater in the Santa Maria Town Center also will reopen on Wednesday, according to General Manager Dave Millard.
"We are opening full schedule tomorrow," Millard said Tuesday evening.
The full county health order is available on the Santa Barbara County Public Health website.
