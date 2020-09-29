'This is a good step': Santa Maria business owners react to news of more reopenings

Santa Maria business owners in several sectors will be able to expand and resume services this week following Santa Barbara County's move Tuesday into the state's next reopening phase.

In the red tier, the second-most restrictive in the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, indoor operations may resume at restaurants at 25% capacity, with gyms, places of worship, movie theaters, personal care services and museums also permitted to resume limited indoor activities.

The permitted reopenings were outlined in an updated Santa Barbara County Public Health order, released Tuesday. The order is in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Oct. 29, unless otherwise extended or rescinded.

At Old Town Mexican Cafe in Santa Maria, staff have been able to accommodate outdoor seating for loyal customers. However, owner Dina Rangel is eager to be able to bring more diners inside.

"We are hoping everything goes back, little by little, to normal. This is a good step — at least we can go forward," Rangel said.

The last time restaurants were able to host guests indoors was in early July, before the California Department of Public Health ordered a second round of restrictions following a spike in COVID-19 cases.