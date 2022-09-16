Another Lompoc-Arroyo Grande game, another thriller.

Coaches from both Lompoc and Arroyo Grande started their Saturday mornings with a bottle of Pepto Bismol after this one.

Lompoc held off Arroyo Grande in a wild, back-and-forth contest with the Braves ending up on top 42-37. This, of course, comes after last year's game ended with Arroyo Grande winning 48-47.

Lompoc appeared to put Arroyo Grande away multiple times in the second half, but Arroyo Grande kept closing the gap. Lompoc is now 4-0 on the season. Arroyo Grande is 1-3. Friday's game was the Mountain League opener for both teams. This is the first time Arroyo Grande and Lompoc have played in the same league since 2009. Lompoc last beat Arroyo Grande in 2017.

Arroyo Grande led 7-0 after the first quarter, but the Braves scored 21 points in the second quarter for a 21-13 halftime lead.

A Josue Lopez Ramirez field goal cut the Braves' lead to 21-16. Nelson Maldonado then took the ensuing kick off 98 yards to the end zone to put the Braves ahead 28-16.

Arroyo Grande drove inside the Braves' 10, but Drake Missamore's 8-yard scramble on fourth-and-goal from 9 came up a yard short.

Lompoc went three-and-out and Arroyo Grande struck back quickly, capping a short drive with Ben Walz's 1-yard touchdown run, making the score 28-23 with 7:45 left in the game.

Lompoc went up 35-23 on quarterback Cavin Ross's 13-yard scamper with about three minutes to go in the game.

But Missamore drove the Eagles right down the field, capped by his touchdown toss to Damian Santos, cutting the Braves' lead back down to five at 35-30 with 2:11 to go.

Arroyo Grande failed to recover the onside kick as the ball went out of bounds. On the first play of Lompoc's ensuing drive, Maldonado went untouched 43 yards to the end zone, giving the Braves another 12-point advantage.

Then, Missamore led another quick scoring drive for the Eagles, throwing a dazzling 15-yard touchdown to Brett Pinkerton, where Pinkerton went up high near the right pylon and came down with the ball near the goal line and the play was ruled a touchdown.

With just over a minute left in the game, Arroyo Grande went for another onside kick recovery attempt, but Maldonado was there to make the play, snatching up the bounding kick.

Lompoc ran a couple plays and was able to drain the rest of the time off the clock.

Lompoc is 4-0 and has a big game at Paso Robles (3-1) Friday night. Arroyo Grande, now 1-3, will play St. Joseph (3-1) in another league game then.