Thomas Cole, SLO High to UCLA

High School: San Luis Obispo

Height: 6-7

Weight: 260

Class: 2021

Offers (21):

UCLA (SIGNED)

Michigan

Virginia

Northwestern

SMU

Baylor

UNLV

Northern Arizona

Iowa State

Arizona

Cal

Michigan State

Washington State

Kansas State

Yale

Princeton

Utah

Colorado

Oregon State

Cal Poly

Arizona State

Cole picked UCLA from his 21 offers, with Michigan, Virginia and Northwestern also showing major interest.

Thomas projects as an offensive tackle for Chip Kelly and the Bruins, though he was a dynamic play-maker on the defensive line at San Luis Obispo. Cole was listed as a four-star according to 247 Sports and had a three-star composite rating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.