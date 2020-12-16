You are the owner of this article.
Thomas Cole, SLO High to UCLA
ThomasCole.jpg

San Luis Obispo's Thomas Cole, seen during the game against San Marcos, signed with UCLA on Wednesday, honoring his longtime verbal commitment. 

High School: San Luis Obispo

Height: 6-7

Weight: 260

Class: 2021

Offers (21): 

  • UCLA (SIGNED)
  • Michigan
  • Virginia
  • Northwestern
  • SMU
  • Baylor
  • UNLV
  • Northern Arizona
  • Iowa State
  • Arizona
  • Cal
  • Michigan State
  • Washington State
  • Kansas State
  • Yale
  • Princeton
  • Utah
  • Colorado
  • Oregon State
  • Cal Poly
  • Arizona State

Cole picked UCLA from his 21 offers, with Michigan, Virginia and Northwestern also showing major interest.

Thomas projects as an offensive tackle for Chip Kelly and the Bruins, though he was a dynamic play-maker on the defensive line at San Luis Obispo. Cole was listed as a four-star according to 247 Sports and had a three-star composite rating.

