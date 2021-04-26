You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, April 8
Thursday, April 8

INCIDENT — At 2:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of East Canfield Lane and resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 10:09 p.m., Alex Medina, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of North F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, illegally carrying a switchblade knife and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

