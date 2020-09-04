Thursday, Aug. 27

INCIDENT — At 12:02 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 800 block of West Cook Street.
ARREST — At 9:07 p.m., Tonketl Isaias H. Vega, 24, was arrested at the Santa Barbara County Jail and remanded back to Santa Maria Police Department on suspicion of driving under the influence, evading a police officer, hit and run and resisting an officer with additional force.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!