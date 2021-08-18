INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler in the 600 block of East Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:05 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of East Cherry Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North D Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 2:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 600 block of North G Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 400 block of West Maple Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 600 block of West Cherry Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
