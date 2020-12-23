You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday, Dec. 17
0 comments

Thursday, Dec. 17

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 12:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant served in the 200 block of North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.

ARREST — At 11:08 p.m., Adrian Richey, 27, was arrested at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s station in Tampa, Florida, on a warrant and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm and warrants.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News