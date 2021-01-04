You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday, Dec. 17
0 comments

Thursday, Dec. 17

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 8:44 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Donovan Road and North Carlotti Drive.

INCIDENT — At 11:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1100 block of East Donovan Road.

ARREST — At 4:09 p.m., Justin Michael Orozco, 19, was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of East Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County
Local

Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County

  • Updated

Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic “the new reality.” Many people yearn for a return to the way things were just one year ago. But once the pandemic is gone, will life return to “the old reality”? Experts in various sectors say no.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News