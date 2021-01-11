Thursday, Dec. 31

INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 800 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 400 block of South J Street.
ARREST — At 8:48 a.m., Lonell Oliver, 54, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, personally inflicting great bodily injury and a probation violation.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
