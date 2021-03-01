Thursday, Feb. 11

INCIDENT — At 4:55 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of West Wood Mill Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the 2200 block of South Lily Lane.
INCIDENT — At 12:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
ARREST — At 8:58 a.m., Raul Oseguera, 22, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Clark Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, first-degree robbery, witness intimidation and vandalism.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
