Thursday, Jan. 14
ARREST — At 4:23 a.m., Joseph Garcia, 26, was arrested in the 1100 block of Pacheco Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 5:46 a.m., Miguel Ortiz Rivera, 23, was arrested near the intersection of Western Avenue and Frank Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, felon in possession of a firearm and illegally possessing ammunition.

ARREST — At 5:49 a.m., Julian Gomez, 27, was arrested near the intersection of Western Avenue and Frank Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of willful discharge of firearm with gross negligence and illegally carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

ARREST — At 1 p.m., Robert Fernandez, 65, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Alder Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of oral copulation involving victims under 10 and continuous sex abuse of a child.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

