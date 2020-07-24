Thursday July 16

INCIDENT — After deputies made a traffic enforcement stop about 12:20 a.m., at Sagunto and Edison Streets in Santa Ynez, they discovered the driver allegedly had a suspended license and was in possession of heroin, a passenger was allegedly in possession of an open container of alcohol and a methamphetamine pipe, another passenger was allegedly in possession of hypodermic syringes used to inject illegal narcotics, and a fourth passenger was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and a straw used to snort narcotics.
All four were cited on suspicion of the various violations and were released at the scene
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
