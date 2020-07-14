Thursday, July 2
Thursday, July 2

INCIDENT — At 9:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of South School Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.

* Santa Maria Police received 51 reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

