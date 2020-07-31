Thursday, July 23

ARREST — At about noon, deputies began searching the area around Albertsons in Buellton for Drake Pettersen, for whom the U.S. Marshals Services had issued an arrest warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies subsequently learned Pettersen had made his way to the 1900 block of Highway 246, west of Buellton, and while en route to the area a woman flagged down a deputy to report a man had walked past her on his way into a women’s restroom.
Through a window, the deputy was able to see the man matched Pettersen’s description and, with assistance from a California Highway Patrol K9 unit, convinced the man to come out and surrender.
Because Pettersen was reported to be heavily under the influence of an intoxicating agent, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR ambulance crews responded to attend to him prior to his arrest.
ARREST — Deputies were again called to the area near Albertsons in Buellton around 6:45 p.m. to locate a man the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department suspected of kidnapping two children.
Ventura County deputies described the suspect as a heavy-set Hispanic man with a shaved head and a tattoo that said “Ivan” on his right forearm who might be driving a black 2002 Ford Explorer.
Deputies located the suspect, identified as Juan Carlos Cervantes, sitting in his SUV in the parking lot and detained him, but did not find the two children he was suspected of kidnapping.
It was later determined there was no kidnapping when Ventura County deputies located the two children at the Gaviota rest stop on the southbound side of Highway 101.
Cervantes was cited for a misdemeanor arrest warrant issued by Santa Barbara County as well as for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was released.
However, he was arrested by Ventura County deputies on a felony warrant issued by that county.
