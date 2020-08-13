Thursday, July 30

INCIDENT — At 8:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South Curryer Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road.
Friday, July 31:
INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 11:09 p.m., Isaias Garcia-Soriano, 30, was arrested in the area of Curryer and Polk streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least .08, causing bodily injury; hit-and-run causing injury; evading a police officer with a disregard for safety; and driving with a suspended license.
ARREST — At 7:50 p.m., Rafael Jiminez Perez, 28, was arrested at the Santa Maria Police headquarters at 1111 W. Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14 and engaging in a sexual act with a child under 10.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
