You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday, March 11
0 comments

Thursday, March 11

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 9:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of indecent exposure in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.

INCIDENT — At 9:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+11
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest lo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News