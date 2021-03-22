Thursday, March 11

INCIDENT — At 9:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of indecent exposure in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
