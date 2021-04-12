You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, March 25
Thursday, March 25

INCIDENT — At 5:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.

INCIDENT — At 7:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 1:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Mill Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an unknown injury near the intersection of southbound Highway 101 and West Tefft Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Preisker Lane and North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of North Western Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 11:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of North Dejoy Street.

ARREST — At 7:26 p.m., Teresa Ortiz, 45, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broad and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson, causing great bodily injury and out-of-county warrants.

ARREST — At 7:42 p.m., Carlos Jacinto-Felipe, 31, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Avenue.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times.

Breaking News