INCIDENT — At 5:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 2000 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1400 block of East Church Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:16 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:23 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an unknown injury near the intersection of southbound Highway 101 and West Tefft Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:33 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Preisker Lane and North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of North Dejoy Street.
ARREST — At 7:26 p.m., Teresa Ortiz, 45, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broad and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of arson, causing great bodily injury and out-of-county warrants.
ARREST — At 7:42 p.m., Carlos Jacinto-Felipe, 31, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Avenue.Thursday, March 25:
