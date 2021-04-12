Thursday, March 25

INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1100 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 700 block of North F Street.
ARREST — At 10:04 a.m., Arlo Cannaday, 40, was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
