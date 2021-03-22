You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, March 4
Thursday, March 4

INCIDENT — At 7:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 500 block of West Taft Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 200 block of North Mary Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 8:53 p.m., Justin Randolph, 39, was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of East Enos Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213



