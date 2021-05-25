INCIDENT — At 10:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 800 block of North G Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1200 block of North H Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 1100 block of East Ocean Avenue.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

