INCIDENT — At 11:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 2000 block of Roemer Court.
INCIDENT — At 4:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 800 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant in the 1100 block of West Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 200 block of East Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Harding Avenue and North Dejoy Street.
ARREST — At 8:08 a.m., Adolfo Martinez, 44, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of West Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 11:24 p.m., Agustin Rodriguez, 32, was arrested in the 500 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and an out-of-county warrant.
