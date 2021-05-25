INCIDENT — At 1:08 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 2000 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Union Valley Parkway and Foxenwood Lane.
INCIDENT — At 2:12 p.m., Santa Maria Police served a felony warrant in the 1000 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Fesler Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1800 block of Camden Lane.
ARREST — At 12:54 p.m., David Urias, 31, was arrested in the 900 block of West Jewel Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking.
