Thursday, Oct. 15

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way.
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Benwiley Avenue and West Fesler Street.
ARREST — At 2:50 a.m., Eliaquin Escobar-Escobar, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of South College Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.
ARREST — At 5:19 a.m., Ruben Ortiz, 32, was arrested in the 800 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 11:11 am., Lance Venable, 32, was arrested in the 2100 block of Centerpointe Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and a probation violation.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!