Thursday, Oct. 29
Thursday, Oct. 29

INCIDENT — At 8:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of North J Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 3:22 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 700 block of West Central Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 900 block of West Barton Avenue.

ARREST — At 6:32 p.m., Ruben Pacheco, 24, was arrested at Santa Barbara County Jail and booked into custody at the Lompoc Police Department's jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

