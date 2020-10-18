Thursday, Oct. 8

INCIDENT — At 12:11 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Granada Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Tunnell and North Curryer streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Tunnell Street.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
