Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Take everything you've got and prepare to make some cash and raise your profile. Be willing to pull out all the stops to make your dreams come true. Don't waste time; build the future you want to call your own. Do what you say and don't look back.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Fill your mind with ideas that will spark enthusiasm. An investment will pay off, and gifts and repayments will come your way. Romance is in the stars.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Quickly take care of personal matters. Make a change to your home, financial investments or family living arrangements. A physical improvement will ease stress and give you a new lease on life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make your feelings clear. Honesty will help address anything that's been bothering you and give you the push you need to get your life in order.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Networking will get results. A chance to work with someone you respect will result in knowledge and experience. Traveling for business or educational pursuits will pay off. Change is heading your way.