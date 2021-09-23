INCIDENT — At 12:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson near the intersection of East Cypress Avenue and South A Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1500 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

