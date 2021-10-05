INCIDENT — At 10:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 200 block of Huntington Place that resulted in an officer contacting and counseling a person.

ARREST — At 10:29 a.m., Charles Brandon, 21, was arrested in the 200 block of South F Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

