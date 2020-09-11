You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday, Sept. 3

INCIDENT — At 3:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 800 block of East Sierra Madre Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 300 block of East Orchard Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1000 block of West Hermosa Drive.

INCIDENT — At 9:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Wallis Ave.

INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

