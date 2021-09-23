INCIDENT — At 1:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 900 block of North N Place.
INCIDENT — At 4:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 300 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:20 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 2200 block of North H Street.
ARREST — At 9:22 p.m., Gabriel Vargas, 22, was arrested in the 600 block of North Ninth Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, witness intimidation, burglary, false imprisonment, domestic violence, vandalism, theft and child cruelty.
