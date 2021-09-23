INCIDENT — At 6:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury near the intersection of East Betteravia and South Bradley roads.
INCIDENT — At 7:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of A Street and West Battles Road.
ARREST — At 12:13 a.m., Fabian Limon, 51, was arrested in the 500 block of Woodmill Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm, domestic violence and disobeying a court order.
ARREST — At 9:51 p.m., Victor Hernandez, 24, was arrested in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and witness intimidation.
