Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Keep the peace. Working alongside others is in your best interest. Personal improvement should be a priority this year, along with throwing yourself into something that not only excites you, but brings joy and satisfaction. Aim to please yourself as well as others.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Avoid getting involved in projects with people who don't share your sentiments. Equality and a strong work ethic will be essential if you want to get things done correctly and without conflict.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Time spent at home will bring you back to reality. Separating work from pleasure will be good for the soul and encourage you to spend more time with loved ones.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- How you handle peers, friends and family will make a difference. Stick to the truth and question anything that sounds suspicious. Facts matter, and choosing the right words will determine your success.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- An invitation may unnerve you, but attending the event in question will bring rewards. Get out and share your thoughts, and exciting options will be made available to you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Choose to do your own thing and follow the path that offers the least amount of stress. Don't feel that you must make a change because someone else does.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Explore new possibilities. Networking will pay off. The connections you make will provide insight into the pluses and minuses of something you are considering. It's time to make personal improvements and to give romance a chance.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- You'll face controversy if you are too forthcoming with your opinions. Make your responsibilities priorities, and don't leave anything unfinished or open for criticism. Avoid a costly change or joint venture.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to get into a debate with one of your peers or relatives. Put greater emphasis on expanding your interests or knowledge, or on developing a creative project. Personal growth is favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Romance is evident. Be discriminating. Short-lived connections could turn out to be a disaster if someone isn't honest about his or her past. Concentrate on friendships, not on courtships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- A change will do wonders for your outlook on life, love and happiness. Make time for a loved one or update your appearance and show off a trendy new look.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look at all your options and consider what will make you happy. Don't do something that doesn't appeal to you just to please someone else. Put your needs first.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You will be misled by someone or will unintentionally mislead others. Choose your words wisely and your gestures carefully. The right move will bring spectacular results.
