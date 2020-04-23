Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Satisfy your curiosity, do things differently and make new acquaintances. The possibilities are endless if you visit places and do things that are conducive to networking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Grudges and revenge are a waste of time. Free your mind and engage in activities that promote creativity instead of fear. Positive thoughts change the way you live.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- An unexpected change at home will leave you wondering what to do next. Nurture meaningful relationships and distance yourself from troublemakers. Put home and family, not work, first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Let your wisdom and experience lead the way. Say no to an ultimatum or anyone trying to control your actions. Protect what you've worked so hard to achieve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Hone your skills and look for alternative ways to earn extra cash. You have a wealth of talent that you could be putting to good use. Don't hold back when you have so much to gain.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Take a new approach to an old idea. Don't let fear set in when change is what you need. Let your intuition guide you, and embrace the future with optimism.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- A partnership will face turmoil if you cannot agree. Consider the compromises as well as the gains before making a decision. Address problems promptly in order to ease stress.

