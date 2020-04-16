Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Helping others will make you feel good and encourage you to make a personal or professional change. Updating your image to fit the lifestyle you are drawn to will give you the boost you need to reach your goal. Partnerships are favored.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Keep moving until you have finished what you started. Adopting a responsible attitude and offering a helping hand will lead to a more significant opportunity. Romance is in the stars.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Have patience, take your time, consider alternatives and do your own thing. Keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't get involved in other people's problems. You will encounter problems if you end up going to functions by yourself. Opportunities for romance will be plentiful.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Pursue your dreams. You can't stop doing the things you love just because someone wants you to stick to his or her schedule. Do what you enjoy most and explore new possibilities.