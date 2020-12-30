Titans claim championship

Meanwhile, Nipomo's boys basketball team also captured its first league championship under the guidance of first-year coach Stan Ikeda. The Titans went 10-2 in Ocean League play to share the league title with Morro Bay.
Daren Sosa, a junior, was the team's top scorer as Joey Garcia, Louis DiModica, Gianni Hart, John Costa, Rudy Garibay and Nate Reese all pitched in.
This Nipomo group doesn't feature a singular singular dominant player, but rather relies on a mix of heady guards and a solid front-court player.
