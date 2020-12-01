With that big game, Taua topped 2,000 career yards with the Wolf Pack. Taua now has 2,117 career rushing yards in 2 1/2 seasons in Reno. He has carried the ball 446 times in 31 career games with 15 touchdowns. He has a career average of 4.7 yards per carry.
The former Brave has also added 483 more yards receiving on 70 career catches with one more touchdown.
Taua topped the 2,000-yard mark in the first quarter, on the game's first series.
Toa Taua is a little behind his brother's pace at Nevada. Vai Taua, a Cabrillo High grad, was a standout running back with the Wolf Pack from 2007-2010. Vai Taua is now the program's running backs coach. Over 45 career games, Vai racked up 4,588 career rushing yards and 53 total touchdowns in four seasons with Nevada.
In Saturday night's game in Honolulu, Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro passed for 246 yards and a touchdown and scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and Hawaii beat Nevada 24-21.
The game was a very uncharacteristic one for Nevada, who had relied on quarterback Carson Strong for much of the year. Strong has thrown for over 400 yards twice this season and had at least 288 passing yards in every game this year, had just 168 yards passing on 25 attempts. he threw two touchdowns and was not intercepted, running his season totals up to 16 touchdowns passes against just two interceptions.
With the passing game failing to pile up yards, the Wolf Pack turned to Taua and the running game. Nevada rushed 36 times for 208 yards in the game.
Cordeiro was 26-of-32 passing without an interception and had 15 carries for 62 yards. Calvin Turner had 10 receptions for 77 yards and a TD for Hawaii (3-3 Mountain West Conference).
Strong hit Cole Turner for a 4-yard touchdown to give Nevada (5-1) a 7-3 lead with 2:57 to play in the first half but Cordeiro led the Rainbow Warriors on an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by his 7-yard TD pass to Calvin Turner less than two minutes later and Hawaii led the rest of the way.
Hawaii took a 10-point lead when its 10-play, 99-yard drive culminated with a 4-yard touchdown run by Miles Reed late in the third quarter. On Nevada's next drive, Taua scored on a 1-yard run, but the Rainbow Warriors answered with a 14-play, 75-yard to make it 24-14 on Cordeiro's TD run with 9:31 to play.
Tory Horton had an 18-yard scoring reception pulled the Wolf Pack within a field goal about four minutes later but Hawaii ran out the clock with an 11-play drive — including a 9-yard pass from Cordeiro to Turner on fourth-and-9 from the Nevada 26 — to seal it.
*adds to Taua Powa highlight reel
Toa Taua powers for 17 yards and a Wolf Pack 1st down.
During his days at Lompoc High, Toa Taua rushed for over 4,600 yards and 73 touchdowns in four seasons of varsity football.
Nevada is scheduled to play at home vs. Fresno State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on FS2. Taua had one of his top games in 2019 against Fresno State, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as Nevada won 35-28 in Fresno. Santa Maria native Elijah Cooks is out for the year with a shoulder injury. Cooks had a touchdown catch last year vs. Fresno State.
The_Lompoc_Record_Tue__Dec_20__2005_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Tue__Dec_20__2005_ (1).jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Fri__Nov_14__2003_ (2).jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Sun__Dec_4__2005_ (1).jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Sun__Dec_4__2005_ (2).jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Tue__Dec_13__2005_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Thu__Nov_18__2004_ (1).jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Fri__Nov_20__2009_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Fri__Nov_16__2001_ (1).jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Sun__Mar_12__2006_ (1).jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Sun__Mar_12__2006_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Sun__Oct_27__2002_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Sat__Nov_13__2010_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Sun__Sep_21__2003_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Fri__Dec_7__2001_ (2).jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Fri__Dec_7__2001_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Fri__Nov_2__2001_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Fri__Nov_16__2001_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Fri__Nov_30__2001_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Fri__Sep_27__2002_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Sun__Sep_7__2003_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Thu__Nov_10__2005_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Thu__Nov_11__2004_ (1).jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Thu__Nov_11__2004_ (2).jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Thu__Nov_13__2003_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Thu__Nov_18__2004_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Thu__Oct_13__2005_.jpg
The_Lompoc_Record_Thu__Oct_28__2004_.jpg
Seth Jacobs starred at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Matt Albright
Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Matt Albright
Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Matt Albright
Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Matt Albright
Fenton Will Cal Poly
Fenton Will Cal Poly
Player of the Decade: A look back at Fenton Will's stellar career in the middle of St. Joseph's defense
No. 8 seed: Fenton Will
Player of the Decade: A look back at Fenton Will's stellar career in the middle of St. Joseph's defense
Player of the Decade: A look back at Fenton Will's stellar career in the middle of St. Joseph's defense
Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Nick Kimball and his stellar 2014 campaign
Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High
Player of the Decade: Nipomo's Nick Kimball and his stellar 2014 campaign
Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High
Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High
Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High
Player of the Decade: Bradley Mickey was the ultimate weapon at Arroyo Grande High
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Photos: Bradley Mickey's days from A.G. to Cal Poly
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Photos: Gabe Prendergast's days at Santa Ynez
Player of the Decade: Gabe Prendergast put together historic career at Santa Ynez
Player of the Decade: Lavon Coleman used his punishing running style to power Lompoc High
Player of the Decade: Toa Taua, Lavon Coleman, Caleb Thomas and Mike McCoy advance to regional semifinals
Player of the Decade: Lavon Coleman used his punishing running style to power Lompoc High
Player of the Decade: Lavon Coleman used his punishing running style to power Lompoc High
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lavon Coleman's career at Lompoc High and the University of Washington
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Photos: Lompoc High's Ainuu Taua
Player of the Decade: Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs is our first nominee
Player of the Decade: Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs is our first nominee
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Photos: Seth Jacobs' career at Arroyo Grande and Oklahoma State
Berwick caused headaches for plenty of Central Coast athletes who were unlucky enough to be on the opposing end of the basketball court or football field. He was a dynamic point guard at Atascadero, combining size, athleticism and basketball IQ to dominate on the hardwood, breaking into the Greyhounds' varsity unit as a freshman. He also grew into a 6-foot-4 quarterback that powered the 'Hounds' football team.