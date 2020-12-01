The trip back to the mainland was a rough one, but Nevada running back Toa Taua may have found a moment to relish a career milestone.

Taua, the 2018 Lompoc High graduate, had his best game of the season Saturday night in the Wolf Pack's game at Hawaii.

Taua rushed for a season-high 131 yards on 20 carries and scored a rushing touchdown. Nevada, though, suffered its first loss of the season 24-21 in Hawaii.

With that big game, Taua topped 2,000 career yards with the Wolf Pack. Taua now has 2,117 career rushing yards in 2 1/2 seasons in Reno. He has carried the ball 446 times in 31 career games with 15 touchdowns. He has a career average of 4.7 yards per carry.

The former Brave has also added 483 more yards receiving on 70 career catches with one more touchdown.

Taua topped the 2,000-yard mark in the first quarter, on the game's first series.

Toa Taua is a little behind his brother's pace at Nevada. Vai Taua, a Cabrillo High grad, was a standout running back with the Wolf Pack from 2007-2010. Vai Taua is now the program's running backs coach. Over 45 career games, Vai racked up 4,588 career rushing yards and 53 total touchdowns in four seasons with Nevada.

In Saturday night's game in Honolulu, Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro passed for 246 yards and a touchdown and scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and Hawaii beat Nevada 24-21.

The game was a very uncharacteristic one for Nevada, who had relied on quarterback Carson Strong for much of the year. Strong has thrown for over 400 yards twice this season and had at least 288 passing yards in every game this year, had just 168 yards passing on 25 attempts. he threw two touchdowns and was not intercepted, running his season totals up to 16 touchdowns passes against just two interceptions.

With the passing game failing to pile up yards, the Wolf Pack turned to Taua and the running game. Nevada rushed 36 times for 208 yards in the game.

Cordeiro was 26-of-32 passing without an interception and had 15 carries for 62 yards. Calvin Turner had 10 receptions for 77 yards and a TD for Hawaii (3-3 Mountain West Conference).

Strong hit Cole Turner for a 4-yard touchdown to give Nevada (5-1) a 7-3 lead with 2:57 to play in the first half but Cordeiro led the Rainbow Warriors on an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by his 7-yard TD pass to Calvin Turner less than two minutes later and Hawaii led the rest of the way.

Hawaii took a 10-point lead when its 10-play, 99-yard drive culminated with a 4-yard touchdown run by Miles Reed late in the third quarter. On Nevada's next drive, Taua scored on a 1-yard run, but the Rainbow Warriors answered with a 14-play, 75-yard to make it 24-14 on Cordeiro's TD run with 9:31 to play.

Tory Horton had an 18-yard scoring reception pulled the Wolf Pack within a field goal about four minutes later but Hawaii ran out the clock with an 11-play drive — including a 9-yard pass from Cordeiro to Turner on fourth-and-9 from the Nevada 26 — to seal it.

During his days at Lompoc High, Toa Taua rushed for over 4,600 yards and 73 touchdowns in four seasons of varsity football.

Nevada is scheduled to play at home vs. Fresno State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on FS2. Taua had one of his top games in 2019 against Fresno State, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries as Nevada won 35-28 in Fresno. Santa Maria native Elijah Cooks is out for the year with a shoulder injury. Cooks had a touchdown catch last year vs. Fresno State.

