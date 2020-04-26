Toilet paper-shaped cake and curbside pickup: Gina's bakery gets creative

"We're relying on social media to keep us afloat. Our customers are amazing, and they’ve really been supporting us," Martin said.

The bakery's location at the edge of the mall has proved to be a lifesaver, as orders packed into boxes stamped with the message "handmade with love" can be run out to the curb without anyone needing to enter the premises.

"The whole mall is closed, so I'm very thankful that we do have an access point to the building on the side. We're very, very lucky," Martin said.

Although they've found creative ways to maintain some revenue, Martin said navigating business during the pandemic has proven difficult.

Six employees are furloughed until more hours are available, and for a time the bakery was only able to stay open two days a week before expanding to four, Martin said.

"It hit us so suddenly. One day we’re doing our normal business and then the next day our doors were closed. It’s hard, [we] worry every day and just take it day by day," Martin said.

Thankfully, she said, she was able to enroll her business in the Paycheck Protection Program, providing capital to alleviate some of the strain of maintaining payroll and other expenses.