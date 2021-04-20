You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tommy Nuñez, Pioneer Valley SR, RB
0 comments

Tommy Nuñez, Pioneer Valley SR, RB

041621 PV SM football 05.JPG
Buy Now

Pioneer Valley’s Tommy Nuñez takes off on a long touchdown run against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic on Friday.

It's great to see Nuñez and Pioneer Valley have some success this spring after a tough 2019. I had Friday's game all wrong as I predicted Santa Maria to win handily. 

Pioneer Valley, though, came to play and blew out the Saints with Nuñez helping to lead the way, scoring a touchdown and rushing for 60 yards. The Panthers will close out their season against Atascadero on Friday.

Tommy Nuñez, Pioneer Valley SR, RB: 60 yards rushing, 31-yard TD; INT, 4 tackles. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News