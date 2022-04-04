The Allan Hancock College track and field program continued its season by competing at the Western State Conference Coastal Meet on Friday, hosted on the Cuesta College campus.
The men's program closed the event in fourth place after tallying 66 points. Moorpark was the overall winner with a score of 183, followed by West LA (117) and Santa Barbara (77). Jordan Smith led the squad as the lone individual to walk away with a victory after a pair of first-place marks in the long jump and triple jump. Jessup Nocis led the throwing crew with a second-place finish in the hammer throw (39.49m) and a third-place finish in the discus (35.69m). Cameron Carpenter also finished in medal contention with a pair of third-place finishes in the high jump (1.75m) and long jump (11.84m).
Cuesta and Ventura tied for the top spot on the women's side after turning in a score of 151 points, followed by a total of 102 from West LA. The short-handed AHC squad finished the day in sixth place with a final total of 16. Lillianna Soto anchored the team after contributing 14 points on the day with a full slate of throwing events. Her best performance came with a heave of 36.13 meters in the women's hammer, earning her a third-place slot.
The Bulldogs are set to return to action at the Mt. San Antonio College Relays on Saturday, April 9th, for the final event before the conference preliminary meet.
TOP MEN'S PERFORMERS: Jordan Smith - Triple Jump (1st | 12.66m), Long Jump (1st | 6.28m); Jessup Nocis - Hammer (2nd | 38.72m), Discus (3rd | 35.69m); Cameron Carpenter - High Jump (3rd | 1.75m), Triple Jump (3rd | 11.84m); Jan Gutierrez - Shot Put (4th | 11.35m), Hammer (3rd | 38.72m), Javelin (4th | 36.89m); Jesse Garza - Hammer (5th | 29.61m); Cesar Ruiz - Javelin (5th | 35.36m); and 4x100m Relay - Justin Hooper, Anthony Brown, BJ Jordan, Dior Kennedy - 5th | 44.52.
TOP WOMEN'S PERFORMERS: Lillianna Soto - Hammer (3rd | 36.13m), Shot Put (4th | 9.62m), Discus (5th | 30.82m), Javelin (5th | 27.31m); and Kiana San Juan - 400m (5th | 1:04.64).