Nearly one year after Santa Barbara County K-12 students began returning to classrooms, the majority of school districts have made a commitment to transparency via regular updates about COVID-19 cases among staff and students, while others still have not provided a means for the school community to access such data.
State guidelines require schools to report all positive COVID-19 cases to the local health department in some fashion, but there are no mandates for sharing that data publicly, according to Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.
"The [County Public Health] Schools Team is not aware of any obligation to report cases publicly. Schools have chosen to share information with the greater community very differently," Ruiz said.
In northern Santa Barbara County, the Orcutt Union School District and Hancock College have been publishing weekly COVID-19 case updates since the fall via data dashboards on their websites. In Orcutt, 35 cases among students and staff were in isolation as of Friday, and just one individual at Hancock had tested positive as of Monday.
The two-school Guadalupe Union district provides messaging to parents at each of its two school sites regarding new cases but does not have the staffing for an online district dashboard, according to spokesman Kenny Klein.
In the Santa Maria-Bonita School District — the largest elementary district in the county with 21 schools and around 17,000 students — no public dashboard of staff and student COVID-19 cases has been made available, and officials have repeatedly declined requests from the Santa Maria Times for a case count.
"The priority for SMBSD health staff is identifying positive cases, tracking contacts, notifying families, explaining options and testing availability, and monitoring test results for returning students. As time and staffing is available, reports are provided to the appropriate public health agencies," said district spokeswoman Maggie White.
For first to eighth grade classrooms in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, contact tracing personnel notify parents of students who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as the families of students determined to be close contacts of a positive case, according to White.
When a positive case is identified in a kindergarten, transitional kindergarten, preschool or special education day classroom, where it is more difficult to ensure proper masking and social distancing, all families in the classroom are notified, White said.
The district also provides information regarding COVID-19 cases to the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association (SMEEA) and the California School Employees Association, but SMEEA President Jose Segura has pushed for more detailed data.
"What I do receive is the bare minimum required by [Assembly Bill] 685, which is notification of a positive case anywhere in the district my members work," Segura said. "We have also been asking for more detailed data — not names or sites, but a breakdown of positive cases based on category."
He noted that district leaders did provide more detailed data on one occasion since returning from winter break, which covered a time period from several weeks prior.
Delayed data
Other districts have been delayed in updating data or only provided it upon request. On Friday, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District made districtwide COVID-19 case numbers available on their dashboard for the first time since mid-December, after representatives said more recent data had accidentally been posted to an inaccessible website.
“We have been keeping it updated. Unfortunately, it was posted on our new website that goes live on March 1 and not the old website," said Klein, also a spokesperson for the high school district. "All positive cases are reported to Public Health, who we have worked closely with during the entire pandemic.”
As the omicron variant surge peaked in January, the district saw as many as 194 students and 54 staff members with positive COVID-19 cases, according to the dashboard. As of last week, 11 students remained positive and no new staff cases had been confirmed.
Case data has also been made available at each school site and the district office, Klein said.
Lompoc Unified School District, comprised of 17 school campuses and learning centers, does not feature a dashboard tool on its website but does have published a “COVID-19 Announcements and Resources” webpage that provides a districtwide COVID-19 testing schedule last updated on Jan. 27, and a COVID safety plan and protocols document.
Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla in early February reported the positive case count across the district totaled 810 for the month of January and the first week of February. The total did not include a breakdown of cases for students versus staff.
No further information was provided by the district on the matter.
'Communication has been a key'
Santa Ynez Valley school districts overall have committed to sharing case count data with the public via a weekly updated COVID-19 dashboard.
Solvang School District, which launched its tracking tool at the start of the 2021-22 school year, last updated its website dashboard Feb. 18 due to a positive case reported on campus. The dashboard shows a total of four active COVID cases since that update — two students from the upper middle school campus and two students from the lower elementary campus, and no positive staff cases.
In Buellton, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard is updated twice weekly, according to Buellton Union School District Superintendent Randy Haggard. He said parents have been made aware of the dashboard, though their usage of the website tool is not being tracked.
He noted that the main priority for the district has been to keep students in school. And during the last resurgence of COVID cases in the county, use of the dashboard helped the district maintain its commitment to transparency.
“Our families have been incredibly supportive of the efforts of the district and all staff to keep everyone safe,” he said. “Communication has been a key in nurturing this support.”
Data currently being reported on the district’s website as of Feb. 18 include a total of six active cases for both staff and students at Oak Valley Elementary and Jonata Middle School campuses.
In Los Olivos, a parent reported that no such web tool, that she knows of, exists for the district. Nor is case count information posted to ParentSquare — a virtual app for students' families, she added.
“We only get a notification if it was a close contact in class,” she said, noting that she sees no issue with the school not using one.
Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District is included in the roundup of dashboard users. Due to the scheduled midwinter break, school officials were not available to comment.
Data on the district’s dashboard, updated every Monday with new case count information from the previous week, was last updated for the week of Feb. 7. The data reflect a total of three positive cases of COVID-19 case among its 956 high schoolers. The dashboard, however, does not provide case count data for teachers versus staff.
While the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department provides broad updates to the Board of Supervisors regarding the number of school-based COVID-19 outbreaks, Ruiz also declined to offer case data for specific districts.