St. Joseph's Travis Royal (10) reacts after gathering his second interception during the game against Arroyo Grande. Royal also had two interceptions against Righetti on Friday.

Travis Royal had two interceptions to help lead St. Joseph's dominant defensive performance against Righetti, helping the Knights limit the Warriors to just a single touchdown. It's Royal's second two-interception game of the season after he had one against Arroyo Grande.

Travis Royal, St. Joseph WR/DB: 2 INTs in 26-7 win over Righetti.

