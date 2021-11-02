Travis Royal had two interceptions to help lead St. Joseph's dominant defensive performance against Righetti, helping the Knights limit the Warriors to just a single touchdown. It's Royal's second two-interception game of the season after he had one against Arroyo Grande.
Travis Royal, St. Joseph WR/DB: 2 INTs in 26-7 win over Righetti.
