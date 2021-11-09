St. Joseph's Travis Royal had another productive receiving performance with eight catches for 121 yards and a score against a vaunted Fresno Bullard defense. Royal has shown time and time again that he's got what it takes to play at the next level, though his performance against a talented Bullard team is particularly noteworthy. Royal's big game, however, came in a 29-28 loss.
Travis Royal, St. Joseph WR: 8 catches, 121 yards, TD in 29-28 loss to Fresno Bullard.
what a year. ain’t nobody else I would rather have played with. to my teammates, i love y’all. final game highlights (8 catches, 121 yds, TD): @EAthletix @LJ_Reyna @BrandonHuffman @TheCoachHicks5 @D_Luken_ @CoachAllenLU @jake8shakes @CoachWulff @MasonCaserta @JBaileySMSports pic.twitter.com/tvprxtWIxB— Travis Royal (@TravRoyal) November 7, 2021
