You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, April 20
0 comments

Tuesday, April 20

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South N Street and West Hickory Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Walnut Avenue and North N Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+11
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest lo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News