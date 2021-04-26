You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, April 20
0 comments

Tuesday, April 20

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 5:43 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive.

INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 11:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with injury in the 1600 block of North Broadway.

ARREST — At 1:16 p.m., Ricky Martinez, 34, was arrested on a warrant at San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 9:10 p.m., Gilberto Morales-Nunez, 38, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Betteravia Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of engaging in a sex act with a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a minor and oral copulation of a minor.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+12
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News