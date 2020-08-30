You have permission to edit this article.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Tuesday, Aug. 25

INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North G Street.

ARREST — At 2:03 p.m., Raul Alejandro Florez, 25, was arrested in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; first-degree burglary; and violating a protective order.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

