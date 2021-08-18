INCIDENT — At 8 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North Eighth Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:45 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East Oak Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:02 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North C Street that resulted in an arrest.
