You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday, Dec. 1
0 comments

Tuesday, Dec. 1

  • Updated
  • 0

INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Fourth Street.

ARREST — At 12:51 p.m., Ramon D. Ramirez, 27, of Lompoc, was arrested in the 4100 block of State Street in Santa Barbara and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, domestic violence, battery against a police officer and probation violation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News