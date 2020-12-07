Tuesday, Dec. 1

INCIDENT — At 10:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East College Avenue and North Fourth Street.
ARREST — At 12:51 p.m., Ramon D. Ramirez, 27, of Lompoc, was arrested in the 4100 block of State Street in Santa Barbara and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, domestic violence, battery against a police officer and probation violation.
