Tuesday, Dec. 1
Tuesday, Dec. 1

  • Updated
INCIDENT — At 2:44 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1300 block of Ruby Court.

INCIDENT — At 4:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.

INCIDENT — At 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East Cox Lane.

INCIDENT — 5:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Evergreen Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2200 block of North Mon Chere Lane.

INCIDENT — At 6:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 400 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of South Russell Avenue.

ARREST — At 8:40 p.m., Joel McClain was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Rancho Verde and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of continuous child sexual abuse, possession and distribution of child pornography.

ARREST — At 10:14 p.m., Xavier Juarez, 34, was arrested in the 2500 block of Mon Chere Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

